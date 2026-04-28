Conductor in video assaulting Corporate Area schoolgirls on bus in police custody

The conductor seen in a video assaulting two schoolgirls on a bus has been taken into police custody.

In the video, which has been widely circulated on social media platforms, the man is seen repeatedly punching and hitting one of the girls before turning to the other teen when she came to the defence of her schoolmate.

The police say the man presented himself to the Half-Way Tree Police Station following contact by law enforcement.

He was subsequently transported under escort to the Kingston Central Police Station for further processing.

The police say preliminary inquiries indicate that he is the individual seen in the widely circulated video, which shows an altercation involving two female students of a Corporate Area high school aboard a public passenger vehicle.

They say investigations are continuing and are urging anyone with additional information to come forward.

The police added that incidents of violence, particularly those involving minors, are treated with the utmost seriousness.

Members of the public are being encouraged by the police to utilise lawful channels to resolve disputes and to cooperate with the police as investigations proceed.

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