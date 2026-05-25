Karl Hendrickson: A giant of a man - AmCham to honour business stalwart for lifetime impact

In a business landscape where leaders often command attention with noise, Karl Hendrickson has built his legacy with quiet force — a steady, unshakable presence that has shaped industries, influenced generations, and defined what enduring impact looks like in Jamaica’s private sector.

A man of measured words and decisive action, Hendrickson’s influence reverberates far beyond boardrooms, extending into the home he built alongside his wife, where together they instilled in their children not only strong values and discipline, but the principles of enterprise, stewardship, and the subtle art of business itself.

He will be honoured at the upcoming American Chamber of Commerce of Jamaica’s (AmCham) Business & Civic Leadership and Corporate Social Responsibility Awards and 40th Anniversary Gala on May 27 for his outstanding contribution to Jamaica’s private sector and national development.

The award, presented as part of the AmCham Jamaica Business and Civic Leadership Awards, honours distinguished business leaders and philanthropists whose work has significantly impacted the island’s socioeconomic progress.

A towering figure in Jamaica’s business landscape, Hendrickson’s career and influence spans generations in manufacturing, hospitality, and entrepreneurship. From modest beginnings in Maggoty, St Elizabeth — where he was raised in a family grounded in discipline, education, and hard work — he has built a legacy defined by innovation and an unwavering belief in investing in the manufacturing sector of Jamaica.

Over the course of several decades, Hendrickson has played a transformative role in Jamaica’s hospitality industry, helping to shape some of the country’s most recognised hotel properties, including The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, Knutsford Court Hotel and Courtleigh Hotel & Suites, as well as resort properties in Montego Bay,

St James; Negril, Westmoreland; and Ocho Rios, St Ann. He is also widely credited with modernising Jamaica’s food manufacturing sector through the expansion of Baking Enterprises Limited (parent company of Yummy, Holsum and Dr Lushus) and National Continental Group with the introduction of sliced and wrapped bread to the local market in 1952. Decades later, that milestone was honoured by his son, Gary ‘Butch’ Hendrickson, with the announcement of plans for a new state-of-the-art production facility.

Highlighting the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient’s impact, Ann Dawn Young Sang, president of AmCham Jamaica, said, “Karl Hendrickson’s journey is a remarkable Jamaican story — one demarcated by vision, humility and an enduring commitment to the country. At every stage of his life and career, he has demonstrated that true leadership is not only about building successful enterprises, but about investing in people, communities, and future generations.

“His multigenerational entrepreneurial legacy is deeply woven into the story of modern Jamaican enterprise and nation-building.”

Beyond business, Hendrickson’s legacy is marked by a profound sense of social responsibility. His life’s work reflects a quiet but powerful commitment to community upliftment, workforce development, and the advancement of education — values that have permeated both his professional pursuits and family ethos. This commitment is evident in his alma mater, Jamaica College, where his support has left an indelible mark on generations of students.

Custos Rotulorum of St Andrew Ian Forbes also paid tribute to Hendrickson’s enduring influence, describing him as a “giant of a man”.

He added, “Family man, business tycoon with an incisive mind. Innovator blessed with great business acumen. Kind, caring, with a heart of gold. Philanthropist par excellence with a passion for impacting lives positively and a fierce loyalty to his alma mater, Jamaica College.”

His contributions reflect a broader philosophy of giving back with purpose, reinforcing values of discipline, service, and national pride that the institution continues to instil in every young man who passes through its gates.

As AmCham prepares to honour him, Hendrickson’s story stands as a compelling reminder that true success is measured not only by business achievements, but by the legacy of people, values, and possibilities created for future generations