New airport store sells stories…not souvenirs

WESTERN BUREAU:

A new retail concept at Sangster International Airport (SIA) is challenging traditional souvenir culture by offering travellers handcrafted Jamaican pieces designed to tell stories rather than simply commemorate a trip.

The Artisan District, officially opened in Montego Bay, St James last Saturday, brings together a carefully curated collection of Jamaican-made jewellery, ceramics, wellness products, artwork, home décor and lifestyle pieces created by some of the island’s artisans and creative entrepreneurs.

For founder Lindsay Templer, the concept is rooted in a growing global demand for authenticity and meaningful cultural connection.

“One of my favourite things about travelling has always been exploring local markets and discovering the artistry and culture that make each destination unique,” Templer said during the opening ceremony.

“Some of my most meaningful travel memories have not come from major attractions, but from finding a handcrafted piece with a story behind it, or meeting the person who created it.”

Templer, who has worked internationally in public relations, branding, and communications for companies including CBS, BET, Digicel, Ferrari, Pepsi, and FC Barcelona, said the idea for the store emerged after returning to Jamaica and recognising the depth of talent that existed among local creatives, many of whom were building businesses entirely from the ground up.

“Very quickly, it became important to me to create a platform where those individuals could not only sell their products, but also share their work and their stories with the world,” she said.

The Artisan District expands on the vision behind Jamaica Aromatics, Templer’s wellness-focused airport store launched at SIA in 2021.

However, she stressed that the new concept was never intended to function as a traditional souvenir outlet.

“Everything in this store is made in Jamaica,” Templer said. “Every shelf, every display, and every product represents the creativity, craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit of Jamaican people.”

She explained that every item was personally curated to create what she described as a warm and authentic retail experience connected to the people behind the brands.

“Through our storytelling, our collaborations, our social media platforms, and the conversations our team has with travellers every day, we want to shine a light on the people behind the brands — the makers, the artists and the entrepreneurs whose work deserves to be seen and celebrated,” she said.

Templer also argued that airports play an important role in shaping a visitor’s lasting impression of a country.

“Airports are often a traveller’s final impression of a destination,” she said. “My hope is that those leaving Jamaica through MBJ leave with something meaningful — something that reflects the creativity, culture and talent of our country.”

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, praised the initiative for creating what he described as an “anti-souvenir” space for local creatives.

“I want to thank you for allowing artisans to literally carve out a space in the industry so they can display their talent, their anti-souvenirs and their beautiful pieces,” Vernon said.

Among the featured creatives is Kacion Collins, who described the store as an important international platform for local makers.

“This space is more than just a store,” Collins said. “It’s a celebration of Jamaican creative craftsmanship and culture.”

“For many of us, opportunities like this are deeply meaningful because they show that local talent belongs on an international level.”

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com