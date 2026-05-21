5G technology could become reality in Jamaica within weeks – Flow executive

WESTERN BUREAU:

5G technology could soon become a reality in Jamaica, according to Stephen Price, vice-president and general manager of Flow and Liberty Business Jamaica.

On Tuesday, Price revealed that the telecommunications company is now preparing its network for next-generation mobile services.

“We are in the middle of not only investing in upgrades, we are investing in next-generation technology, and in a few weeks you may hear me shout, ‘Five’,” said the Flow VP, who was speaking at the official launch of Liberty Business Jamaica in Montego Bay, St James.

Though not announcing a 5G launch date, Price’s comments suggested that Flow is nearing the roll-out of fifth-generation mobile technology, which promises significantly faster Internet speeds, lower latency, and greater network capacity.

Price also stated that the company has already been carrying out major upgrades to its mobile infrastructure, while encouraging customers to update their SIM cards in preparation for improved services.

“As we continue, we’re doing upgrades to get to five,” Price said. “Many of you in the room would have gotten some messages from us to prepare yourselves and upgrade your SIMs. If you’ve gotten a message like that, get into one of our stores and make sure your SIMs are upgraded to the best SIMs in the country at this present point in time, to give you the best access to the best speeds that will be coming.”

Price further disclosed that demand for digital connectivity has surged sharply since Hurricane Melissa, with data traffic on Flow’s network increasing dramatically.

“The traffic on our network has increased by almost 40 per cent, which shows you that we are making the pivot as a nation towards more digital services,” he said.

He explained that Flow has been strengthening its network resilience through heavy investment in infrastructure, including satellite-supported systems and underground fibre technology in western Jamaica.

“We’ve invested in future-ready solutions in St James. Several of our mobile sites are now supported by satellite backup, including Starlink, ensuring that even in the face of future disruptions, connectivity can be maintained,” he said.

Price’s comments come amid growing discussions about Jamaica’s readiness for 5G technology. The Office of Utilities Regulation previously indicated that studies were being conducted to determine factors affecting 5G deployment locally, including infrastructure costs and the affordability of compatible devices.

Price has previously noted that Liberty Latin America, Flow’s parent company, has already deployed 5G technology in several Caribbean territories, including the Cayman Islands and Barbados.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com