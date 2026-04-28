Former crime scene officer says no car documents found at site of Acadia shooting

A former police constable who processed the scene of a fatal police shooting in St Andrew in January 2013, yesterday testified that he did not see any car documents at the scene where three men were killed.

The former scene-of-crime officer, who testified via video link from overseas, told the Home Circuit Court under cross-examination by defence attorney John Jacobs that although he conducted a full examination of the vehicle in which the men were travelling, as well as the area where the car was parked, none of the photographs previously shown in court depicted any car papers.

“Would you agree with me that none of the pictures shown to you from Monday to now shows any car papers?” Jacobs asked.

“Correct,” said the witness who had photographed the scene.

The witness also told the court that a driver’s licence recovered during the investigation was properly tucked inside a wallet.

Two of the Crown’s main witnesses, including Agriculture Minister Floyd Green, previously testified that they saw one of the now-deceased men holding what appeared to be car papers before the shooting.

The two eyewitnesses said they observed aspects of the incident through a window from the third floor of an apartment complex on Acadia Drive in St Andrew.

Simroy Mott, Donovan Fullerton and constables Orandy Rose, Andrew Smith and Sheldon Richards are on trial for the fatal shooting of Eucliffe Dyer, Matthew Lee and Mark Allen on January 12, 2013, along Acadia Drive.

Under further cross-examination by Jacobs, the witness said he collected evidential samples from the scene, packaged and sealed them, and handed them to the storekeeper at the scene-of-crime headquarters.

However, he said he could not account for when the items were later collected from the storekeeper and taken to the laboratory.

He acknowledged that the date on the receipt issued by the lab would only reflect when the items were handed over to the laboratory. However, by protocol, the items are to be delivered on the same day they are retrieved.

Under further questioning from attorney Hugh Wildman, the witness said he could not determine whether items recovered from the scene showed signs of distortion.

He also told the court that investigators were focused on identifying evidence rather than checking for contamination when they arrived.

Later in the proceedings, the witness said he was unable to confirm whether the shirts presented in court were the same ones he had removed from the deceased men at the funeral home.

He told the court that although he recognised his handwriting on the envelope from which they were taken, he could not say with certainty that the shirts were the same because the package had been opened and resealed by the laboratory.

The witness said he had originally placed a blue seal on the envelope, but it now bore a red seal.

The shirts were, as a result, marked for identification rather than tendered as exhibits.

Meanwhile, post-mortem reports for all three deceased men were read into evidence, with the court hearing that all died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The trial continues today.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com