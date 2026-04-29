Gov’t to establish river and cays management authorities under NEPA

The Government plans to establish a River Management Authority and a Cays Management Authority within the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA).

This was announced by Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Matthew Samuda, during his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The River Management Authority will focus on risk mapping and early warning, sediment and debris management, and enforcement against encroachment.

“The Cays Management Authority is necessary to ensure coordinated management of all cays, which are a sensitive ecosystem but are also incredibly valuable economically,” Samuda said.

Meanwhile, the Minister advised that designs have been completed for canals intended to re wet the wetlands in Negril, Westmoreland.

Construction of the canals is scheduled to commence during the current fiscal year.

“This is incredibly important, even for shoreline stabilisation and protecting what is a natural asset that is the envy of the world,” Samuda said.

He shared that the Government intends to complete transaction work for the development of an interpretive centre at Royal Palm Reserve in Westmoreland.

“We’ll be renovating this area and ensuring that, indeed, we have an area where persons are able to go and study our endemic species, watch birds and take river tours,” Samuda stated.

- JIS News

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