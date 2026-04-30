Cop caught in sting wanted $250,000 from motorist after car crash, court documents claim

Police Constable Andrew Allydice allegedly requested $250,000 from a motorist to provide him with a favourable report following a motor vehicle crash, court documents have revealed.

Allydice, who has been in custody since he was arrested during a sting operation on April 20, was granted bail in the sum of $600,000 when he appeared before the St Ann Parish Court on Tuesday.

A judge also ordered that a stop order be placed on him at the ports, and that he should surrender his travel documents to the authorities and report to the police every Thursday.

A summary of the allegations contained in court documents seen by The Gleaner shed new light on the case.

Allydice, who is assigned to the St Ann Police Division, first encountered the motorists when he visited the scene of a motor vehicle collision along the Runaway Bay main road in the parish on April 10.

The motorist claimed that the constable told him he would “fix the accident report in his favour if he gave him $250,000”.

When he indicated to Allydice that he did not have that amount of money, the constable responded by saying “the lowest amount he would take is $230,000”, the court documents alleged.

Based on the complaint by the motorist, a sting operation was arranged by investigators, the documents revealed.

Law-enforcement sources previously disclosed that the motorist – carrying marked cash concealed in a brown envelope – visited the cop at the St Ann’s Bay Police Station on April 20 and was ushered into a private office.

The court documents allege that, upon Allydice’s request, “the complainant handed over a brown envelope containing J$15,000 with marked cash to the suspect” before he was apprehended.

Allydice is scheduled to return to court on June 3.

livern.barrett@gleanerjm.com