NEPA investigating monkey presence in St Elizabeth, warns public against handling animal

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is advising the public to exercise caution following reports of monkeys being spotted and captured in St Elizabeth.

NEPA says the animals have been identified as white-faced capuchin monkeys, a species that is not native to the island.

In a media release on Wednesday, the agency said the presence of non-native primates poses a significant concern for Jamaica’s ecosystems, agricultural sector, and public health.

“These animals may carry pathogens that can be transmitted to humans and livestock, and their introduction into the local environment can disrupt native biodiversity and impact crop production.”

NEPA is therefore strongly advising members of the public not to approach, handle, or attempt to capture the animals if encountered.

Initial reports, according to NEPA, suggest that the monkeys were seen and captured in several communities in St Elizabeth, including Lacovia, Elgin, Mountainside, Newell, Hounslow and Malvern.

NEPA indicated that videos circulating on social media indicate that up to three monkeys were sighted, and at least one has been captured by community members and may currently be in their possession.

NEPA, in collaboration with the Veterinary Services Division (VSD), the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and Hope Zoo, has initiated investigations into the matter.

The agency said it is attempting to locate the animals and has engaged community stakeholders in an effort to capture and transfer the monkeys into quarantine for veterinary assessment.

The public is also advised to remain vigilant against individuals falsely claiming to represent the aforementioned authorities in efforts to retrieve the animals for illicit activities.

NEPA is also reminding the public that the importation, possession and trade of wildlife without the requisite permits is illegal and may be linked to the illicit wildlife trade.

Persons in breach of the import requirements can be fined a maximum of $2 million under the Endangered Species (Protection, Conservation and Regulation of Trade) Act.

Members of the public who have information on the whereabouts of these animals or who may have encountered similar sightings are urged to contact NEPA, the Veterinary Services Division or the nearest police station.

Persons may reach the agency at 876-754-7540 or pubed@nepa.gov.jm.

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