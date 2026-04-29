New electronic system aims to cut delays in courts

Work has begun on the development and implementation of an Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS) for Jamaica’s justice system, a move aimed at modernising the administration of justice through a paperless court process.

The IECMS is being rolled out in partnership with the Rwanda Corporation Initiative, with support from Global Affairs Canada and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Jamaica. As part of the initiative, the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs is hosting a 12-member delegation from the Republic of Rwanda to advance the discussions on implementation.

Speaking at a meeting at the ministry in Kingston on Monday, Chief Justice Brian Sykes said the reform goes to the heart of how justice is delivered.

“It speaks directly to our constitutional duty... that is the courts ... to provide timely, fair and transparent adjudication to every Jamaican. Our partnership with the Republic of Rwanda gives this occasion special resonance. Rwanda has demonstrated in practise and at scale how a unified electronic case management platform can connect law enforcement, prosecutors, courts and corrections on a single digital spine, enabling the full lifecycle of a case to be managed electronically from filing to enforcement,” Sykes said.

“Their IECMS has eliminated paper as a primary record, reduced duplication and delay, and made real-time information available to decision-makers and court users alike, with measurable gains in public trust and user satisfaction. Jamaica, by contrast, still operates largely through fragmented paper-based systems, which place a heavy burden on staff and litigants, and contributes to delay and the backlog,” he added.

Sykes said that by inviting Rwanda to assist, Jamaica had signalled that it intended “not merely to digitise existing inefficiencies, but to re-engineer our processes based on lessons from a justice system that has already made this journey”.

He identified Synergy International Systems as a key partner in the initiative, noting that the company supported the development of Rwanda’s IECMS and similar systems elsewhere.

“Their e-case solution is designed to handle complex workflows across courts, prosecution services, and related agencies, with modules for electronic filing, digital evidence, hearing management, sentencing and enforcement, and detailed performance reporting,” Sykes stated.

COHERENT DIGITAL ARCHITECTURE

In Jamaica, Synergy will work with Rwandan counterparts and local stakeholders to translate the country’s legal framework and business processes into a coherent digital architecture.

“This needs assessment that we commence today is the bridge between the shared vision and a functioning, fit-for-purpose IECMS. It will undertake a structured mapping of our current business processes, information flows, and legislative and policy environment across the justice chain, from the police station to final disposition and enforcement,” Sykes said.

“Through consultation, site visits, and document review, it will identify bottlenecks, redundancies, and gaps in our present arrangement and specify, in technical terms, the functional requirements of the system ... what each institution must be able to do on the platform, how data must move, and what safeguards are required for security, privacy, and integrity,” he added.

The assessment is expected to produce a system architecture and phased implementation road map, including training, data-governance standards and monitoring mechanisms.

CONCRETE OUTCOMES

The anticipated outcomes of this work are concrete. A Jamaican IECMS will permit criminal and civil cases to be filed, processed, and tracked electronically from the point of first contact through trial, appeal, and enforcement, with real-time data sharing among key institutions, such as the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Department of Correctional Services, Sykes said.

“It will support better scheduling and utilisation of judicial time, reduce administrative overheads, minimise the risk of misplaced files, and provide accurate statistics for evidence-based policy and resource allocation. Ultimately, the success of this project will not be measured in contracts signed or systems developed, but in the experience of ordinary Jamaicans who come before our courts seeking redress, protection, and vindication of rights,” he added.

Sykes said the system must deliver tangible benefits, including shorter wait times, clearer information and more predictable processes, particularly for the most vulnerable court users.

“That is why the needs assessment is so critical. It is our opportunity to ensure that the system we build is not an overlay on old habits, but a catalyst for genuinely different ways of working, in service of the people we serve,” the chief justice said.