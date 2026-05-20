True connection - Community salutes Guanaboa Vale police sergeant for transformative outreach efforts

Residents, civic leaders, educators, clergy, and members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) gathered at Wynter’s Park in Kitson Town, St Catherine, on Sunday to honour Head of the Guanaboa Vale Police, Sergeant Navelette Davis-Leachman, for her exceptional commitment to community outreach and people-centred policing.

The recognition ceremony, organised by members of the Guanaboa Vale Police Station with support from councillor for the Red Hills Division Michael Archer, celebrated the officer’s years of service in building stronger relationships between the police and residents across Guanaboa Vale and surrounding communities.

The event brought together representatives from the civic community, schools, churches, and the Police High Command, all of whom commended Davis-Leachman for going beyond the traditional call of duty.

Tracy-Ann Brown, principal of the Guanaboa Vale Primary School, described the sergeant as a symbol of “true communities connected”, highlighting her leadership in launching a goat fundraising project to assist vulnerable students and struggling families.

According to Brown, the initiative helped to finance students’ return to school while raising funds to provide care packages for residents facing severe hardship.

“She and her team launched a creative and resourceful fundraising initiative that became a powerful engine of good,” Brown said. “To struggling families, those care packages were much more than food and essentials; they were a lifeline. Sergeant Leachman stepped far beyond the call of duty and showed us that one person with a vision can uplift hundreds of lives.”

She added that the officer’s compassion and willingness to act during difficult times brought dignity, hope, and encouragement to many residents who felt forgotten.

Chairman of the Kitson Town Civic Committee Garfield Angus said the occasion marked a defining moment for the communities served by the Guanaboa Vale Police Station. Quoting civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, Angus noted that Davis-Leachman had answered the call to serve others through numerous outreach programmes, including mentoring students, assisting the elderly, conducting community clean-up campaigns, and distributing aid to vulnerable residents. He argued that her efforts had significantly strengthened police-community relations while helping to ensure that “lawlessness remains the ultimate loser”.

Religious leaders also praised the senior officer’s contribution to public safety and community development.

Dr Bishop Curven Whyte, head of the Kitson Town-based Church of God Seventh-day Fellowship Ministries, said Davis-Leachman had demonstrated that policing works best when law enforcement and residents operate in trust and partnership.

Whyte said her approach to community policing had reduced fear among residents and inspired greater confidence in the police.

“You have built bridges between officers and residents, church and people, and authority and citizens,” he stated. “Your service is a blessing to this community, and your example will inspire generations to come.”

Superintendent Camendo Thoms, operations officer for the St Catherine North Police Division, who delivered the keynote address, said the large turnout reflected the tremendous impact Davis-Leachman has made within the division.

Thoms praised her professionalism, courage, and unwavering commitment to duty, describing her as a role model whose influence extends beyond policing into mentorship and community leadership.

He noted that Guanaboa Vale Police Station had become one of the division’s standout stations due to the energy and determination displayed under her leadership.

“She has consistently demonstrated excellence, integrity, and genuine passion for service,” he said. “Her willingness to listen, assist, and stand with members of the community in times of need has not gone unnoticed.”

Archer credited the sergeant and her team with helping to transform perceptions of Kitson Town and neighbouring communities. He noted that residents were increasingly feeling safer because of stronger police patrols and improved engagement between officers and citizens. The councillor pointed to the return of night church services and increased business interest in the area as signs of renewed confidence in public safety.

“You have made a big difference in the Red Hills Division and the wider community,” Archer said. “People respect you because you know the people, you are doing your job, and at the same time you remain friendly and approachable.”

He also applauded the Guanaboa Vale police team for maintaining a visible presence in the community and working collaboratively with neighbouring stations to improve security.

Tributes also came from Deputy Superintendent Ismail Williams, zonal commander in the St Catherine North Police Division, who said the modernisation of the JCF requires leaders who not only enforce the law but also care about the welfare of citizens.

Williams described the community projects emerging from Guanaboa Vale as exceptional examples of modern policing and stressed the importance of community partnerships in reducing crime.

Sheryl Thomas Lawes, principal of the Paul Mountain Primary and Infant School, echoed similar sentiments, noting that Davis-Leachman and her team havd made educators and students feel safe and supported.

In responding to the tribute, Davis-Leachman expressed surprise and gratitude for the recognition, joking that her husband had successfully kept the event a secret despite “their heads being on the same pillow”.

She thanked the planning committee, residents, and members of the Guanaboa Vale Police Station for their support and dedication. The sergeant credited her team for the success of the outreach initiatives, noting that without their cooperation and commitment, the achievements celebrated would not have been possible. She pledged that with God’s guidance, the station would continue implementing programmes aimed at positively impacting communities throughout the Guanaboa Vale area and its environs.