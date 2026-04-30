New Forest High runs for staff welfare

Before the sun broke through the morning mist last Sunday, the roadway flanked by farmlands in New Forest was already alive. More than 120 runners and walkers – students, teachers, and corporate teams – gathered at New Forest High School (NFHS) for the institution’s second annual 5K Run/Walk, an event with a mission far beyond fitness.

The funds raised will establish a staff welfare fund, a direct response to the growing pressures facing educators and ancillary workers within the institution.

“As chairman of this institution, I have noticed an increase in reports of staff falling ill, and immediately, as a board, we knew we had to do something, as the welfare of NFHS staff is critical to the continued success of our students,” said Trisha Williams-Singh, chairman of the board of directors.

“We are also seeing an increase in the demands on our staff members; teachers and auxiliary staff are required to do more than teach.”

The welfare fund, principal Arnaldo Allen explained, will provide tangible, day-to-day support.

“Health support: subsidised meds, doctor visits, grief counselling. Jamaica public health wait times are real. Faster care equals fewer sick days.”

Linking Welfare to Student Success

For Allen, staff welfare is not separate from academics – it drives it.

“Staff well-being correlates with student achievement. Hattie’s research puts ‘collective teacher efficacy’ at 1.57 effect size – huge. Unhealthy staff can’t achieve such results,” he said.

“Proverbs 27:17 states: ‘Iron sharpeneth iron,’ but dull, exhausted iron just sparks. Welfare keeps the edge.”

Williams-Singh envisions the fund as part of a larger wellness push.

“NFHS needs to establish a wellness club for our employees, focusing on healthy lifestyles and planned activities to promote this, and, in the future, a school gym. This will certainly make NFHS a school of choice for employment and give our existing employees a reason to remain, as we care about their well-being.”

“Noisy, sweaty, and full of love,” Allen said, painting the scene at the starting line.

“The MC on mic said: ‘Good morning, New Forest. Runners to the front! Walkers behind!’ The voice of the MC could be heard bellowing.. then: ‘SET ... GO.’ You could hear 120-plus people inhale, and off they went.

“The front pack sprinted like they were in Champs finals. Kids shrieked and bolted off 10 metres, then stopped. Walkers cheered and started a slow march through the school gate. You’re sweating before 7 a.m., but it’s for shared purposes: an auditorium, sports development, and staff welfare. No corporate 5K Run/Walk feels like this – it’s personal. Everybody knows it’s for New Forest High School.

“That’s the start line: noisy, sweaty, and full of love for New Forest High.”

Williams-Singh was “very pleased” with the turnout.

“I am seeing an increase in participation compared to last year, and a big standout for me was the presence of company teams, such as NIC, Agro Invest, local entertainment promoters Rum Fi Tea, Yellowfin Seafood Restaurant, and CHASE Fund.

“The PTA president participated, and we saw an increase in parents’ participation. We were being cheered on by farmers in the field, and some community members aided in the preparation by beautifying the roadway. The NFHS 5K Run/Walk is a beautiful route, with farms on either side.”

Among the stories that stood out was that of Corporal Shauna Thompson Daley, a Friend of Team New Forest.

“Not a staff or student, but a Friend of Team New Forest—Corporal Shauna Thompson Daley, who suffered a major stroke in 2022. Her right side was completely paralysed; she couldn’t talk. She continues doing therapy and is still on the recovery pathway,” Allen recounted.

“She entered last year and came second in the running section. This year she was back, competing against more persons who are younger and fully active in sports, and finished fourth. This reminded me that one’s situation does not determine the outcome.”

For Meahca Walters, APSE coach and MC for the event, the welfare fund hits home.

“To know that the school is investing in a welfare fund for staff means a lot to me because I’m in recovery. While at my lowest, having the school’s support meant more than I can truly express.”

She noted current gaps the fund could address.

“There is no psychosocial area (no rest area currently), relief funding in terms of financial assistance, [and a] stipend for a staff adviser to cater to therapy sessions, housing, etc.”

Walters also participated with her sons.

“Yes, I participated in the 5K. I was the MC for both years of the event. It was exciting to see the growth and response of everyone, especially since my sons participated.”

Her message to supporters: “I would tell them the biggest thank you my heart can muster and encourage them to make it even bigger next year and forever. We want this to be a signature event for family and community.

“This fund would change the climate of the school by motivating staff to be more involved and supportive towards activities. The feeling of being supported while you’re down will always energise people – simply because being one’s brother’s keeper is the way to go.”

“NFHS 5K is and will be an annual event,” Williams-Singh confirmed. “I am hoping the welfare fund will grow from strength to strength. It’s early days, but I am confident, with the strong leadership of principal Mr Arnaldo Allen, that NFHS 5K will grow – and when the 5K grows, the staff welfare fund will grow.”

Allen extended public thanks to sponsors Newport-Fersan, CHASE Fund, Jamaica Teachers’ Association, Urban Development Corporation, Tropical Blue, National Irrigation Commission Limited, and Tash Bar and Sea Food Alligator Pond. He also acknowledged Custos Rotulorum of Manchester Lt Col Garfield S. Green, the St Elizabeth and Manchester health departments, cadets from B.B. Coke High School, board Chair Trisha Williams-Singh, staff, students, parents, community members, friends of New Forest High School, and events organiser Michael Wright.

antoine.lodge@gleanerjm.com