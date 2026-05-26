Growth & Jobs | Montego Bay-based entrepreneur rebuilding bigger after Hurricane Melissa

Despite the devastation caused to his business by Hurricane Melissa, Montego Bay entrepreneur Eric Linton pointed out that the disaster has created new opportunities. Forced to relocate his rim-repair operation from Humber Avenue to Duke Street, the new location has brought increased business resulting in his plans for expansion.

“[Business] has been flowing. I have to give thanks. I can’t complain,” he said.

Linton, owner of Wheel and Rim Repair, has been operating the business since 2011. After the hurricane flattened the structure and left his equipment water-damaged, the emotional and financial toll was significant.

“Everything crumbled and you wonder where to start. You just have to lock everything out, isolate yourself, and work from within,” he reflected.

With the stalling of the business for three months, he related that survival became his main focus.

“The setback was no income coming in, trying to find a place to relocate and trying to get customers,” the father of four said.

Linton, who is the sole operator of the business, secured the new location and began rebuilding his customer base. Initially, he was concerned about the relocation, fearing that he would lose some of his customers, but many found him through word of mouth and Google searches.

Support from JN Bank also played a critical role in helping him regain stability. A long-standing customer of JN Bank, Linton said representatives from the bank reached out to him following the hurricane to check on his well-being and discuss ways they could assist him in rebuilding his business.

He was able to access financing through the M5 Business Recovery Programme established by the Development Bank of Jamaica, which provided the funding through JN Bank to assist him. The initiative offers loans of up to $50 million to eligible businesses, repayable over a 10-year period at an interest rate of eight per cent.

“I appreciate it because that's the kind of help I need, because now I can manage,” he said.

With the loan and now operating from a larger location, Linton is in the process of expanding his services by adding muffler repairs, which he hopes to begin by July.

‘I’m going to turn it into a supercentre eventually,” he said, describing his vision for the future. “I want to hire at least two persons. I see the volume already coming in, so I know me alone won’t be able to do everything.”

Gillian Hyde, deputy managing director, JN Bank, pointed out that the recovery loan initiative, following Hurricane Melissa, has been a critical lifeline for many small business customers like Linton, whose operations were severely disrupted by flooding, structural damage, loss of goods, and equipment and reduced customer traffic.

“Through this recovery initiative, in partnership with the Development Bank of Jamaica, we have been providing timely financial support tailored to the realities small businesses have been facing in the aftermath of the hurricane, and helping to position them for long-term growth,” Hyde said.

“The recovery is different for each business owner. Some needed assistance to repair or rebuild their business place, replace equipment and restock shelves, while others required working capital to reopen their doors or keep daily operations going until the business improved. Our goal was to provide accessible financing that would help customers recover with dignity,” she stressed.

According to the deputy managing director, the impact of the programme has been visible across several communities in the affected parishes, as many entrepreneurs are gradually regaining stability and have resumed serving customers.

“In many cases, our small business clients have been able to maintain important services within their communities. Those outcomes remind us that small businesses are economic drivers, deeply connected to the well-being of the communities they serve.”

“In times of crisis, access to financial support can make the difference between a temporary setback and a permanent closure. Hence, our response is to remain committed to our customers during their recovery process. Seeing many of them now back on their feet has been extremely encouraging for our team,” Hyde added.