Anchovy High School to immortalise Howard Ward

WESTERN BUREAU:

Montego Bay businessman Howard Ward is to be immortalised by Anchovy High School after donating $14 million in cash and kind to aid in its post-Hurricane Melissa recovery, his latest contribution to the St James-based institution.

School Chairman Nigel Golaub announced that a building at the institution’s Dr Fidel Castro campus in Montpelier is to be named in honour of Ward, who heads the Howard Ward Benefits Foundation.

“We are extremely grateful for the gift of $14 million we got to help with the rebuilding of our campuses that were damaged by the hurricane, especially the Dr Fidel Castro Campus,” Golaub said during a ceremony last Friday, where Ward handed over the cheque.

“To show our appreciation and gratitude, the board has decided to name a building at the Dr Fidel Castro Campus, the Howard Ward Benefit Foundation Building,” he added.

The October 2025 hurricane destroyed the roofs of several classrooms, and severe water damage to some buildings led to concerns about their structural integrity.

Ward, who is renowned for his generosity, is the visionary behind the annual MoBay Night Run, which is used to generate funding for his philanthropic projects.

“Today is a very special day for all of us. It is a moment that represents more than just a cheque presentation; it represents purpose fulfilled, community in action, and a commitment to rebuilding and restoring opportunity,” he said. “When we conceptualised the MoBay Night Run, the vision was to create something that brought people together not just for fitness or entertainment, but for impact. We wanted to channel the energy of the community into something that could truly make a difference, and today we are proud to say that that vision has come to life.”

The 2026 staging of the MoBay Night Run attracted more than 7,000 participants, making it possible to assist Anchovy High School in such a significant way.

“It is a school that has faced significant challenges following Hurricane Melissa, but it continues to stand on the pillars of resilience, growth, and academic potential for so many young Jamaicans,” said Ward.

Going forward, Ward said the foundation will remain committed to education, which he sees as a driver of national development.

“At the foundation, we believe very strongly that education is one of the most powerful tools for transformation. As we continue to see development across western Jamaica, it is critical that young people are equipped, empowered, and prepared to take part in that growth process,” he said.

“This is more than rebuilding walls; it is about rebuilding lives, confidence, and opportunity. Our students deserve a safe and inspiring environment in which to learn, and thanks to this partnership, we are closer to making that a reality,” he added.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com