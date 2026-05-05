The Russells taking their ‘Deja’ brand to Runaway Bay 

WESTERN BUREAU:

The children of the late Montego Bay business Robert Rusell are expanding the family’s Deja Resort brand, with the acquisition of a property in St Ann, which will be added to its flagship hotel in the western city.

The acquisition of the former Ambiance Hotel in Runaway Bay, St Ann, was completed just before Hurricane Melissa in October 2025, with the family now pushing to open it in time for the 2025 winter tourist season.

The family also operates multiple hospitality entities in Montego Bay, including Deja Resort on Jimmy Cliff Boulevard and Pier One locations at the Doctors’ Cave Bathing Club and on the waterfront, underscoring their growing footprint in the tourism sector.

The move is being led by siblings Shari Edwards, Robin Russell, Anna-Kay Byles, Jason Russell and Peta-Gay King, children of late businessman and his wife Beverley Russell.

The senior Russell, who was widely respected in business circles, laid the foundation for entrepreneurship, while their mother provided the support that sustained the family’s ventures, a legacy now being carried into a new phase of growth.

For Edwards, who has already relocated to Runaway Bay, the move is both personal and professional.

She noted that the new property will mirror the personalised experience that has defined the Montego Bay operation.

“We want it to be intimate … very similar to the feel you have here at Deja, very personal. We want to know our guests just like we do here,” Edwards said.

The Runaway Bay resort will feature ocean-view rooms, two beaches, three restaurants, a spa, gym and nightclub, and will operate as an adult-only all-inclusive property.

At Deja Resort Montego Bay’s 10th anniversary celebration last Tuesday, Jason Russell said the expansion reflects a shift in mindset among Jamaicans.

“As young people, many of us believed we had to leave Jamaica to find opportunity,” he said. “But we’re at a point now where we can build Jamaica ourselves.”

Jason, who also heads the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, pushed back against negative perceptions of the country.

“When people call and talk about crime or instability, I tell them, stay where you are. We’ll build Jamaica by ourselves, and we will grow,” he said.

His brother Robin Russell, said the company’s operations now employ close to 400 people, with the expansion expected to add another 100 to 200 jobs.

“That means hundreds of families benefiting from stable employment,” he said.

Area Chapter Chair of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, Kerry-Ann Quallo Casserly, said the brand’s growth reflects strong market demand.

“When you are able to multiply a brand, it speaks volumes,” she said, pointing to high occupancy levels and strong rates at the Montego Bay property.

She added that the expansion signals further potential.

“I wish you every good fortune as you continue to put your footprints throughout Jamaica and even the Caribbean,” she said.

With the move into Runaway Bay, the Russell family is strengthening its position as a growing Jamaican-owned brand in an industry still largely dominated by international chains.

“It’s not just about our hotel,” Edwards said. “It’s about selling Jamaica.”

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com