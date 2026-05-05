Police fatal shooting recorded in Denham Town

A fatal shooting incident has been reported in Denham Town, Kingston, Tuesday morning.

Reports indicate that at approximately 6:45 a.m., the fatal shooting occurred at a premises located on Wellington Street.

Details surrounding the identity of the victim and the circumstances leading to the attack have not yet been disclosed.

The police have since launched an investigation into the matter and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) was notified.

According to the latest data from INDECOM, there have been 119 fatal shootings recorded since the start of the year.

Four of those incidents have occurred so far in May.

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