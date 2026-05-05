Timeline for taxi fare hike being brought forward

Transport Minister Daryl Vaz says the 16 per cent fare adjustment due to public passenger carriers is being fast-tracked.

In his contribution to the Sectoral Debate in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon, Vaz said he was aware that the sector was under strain owing to rising fuel prices.

He noted that fuel now accounts for up to 65 per cent of monthly operating expenses, alongside increasing tolls, insurance, and maintenance costs, threatening the sector’s sustainability.

Vaz said the Government was also exploring relief measures such as insurance premium reductions, concessionary tolls, and stronger enforcement against illegal operators.

Long-term solutions include fleet modernisation through an updated vehicle age policy, incentives for electric and hybrid vehicles, technical and financial training, and improved parking infrastructure.

According to the transport minister these interventions are intended to balance the needs of operators and commuters while ensuring the continued viability of a sector critical to Jamaica’s mobility, commerce, and economic resilience.

Taxi operators met with the Transport Authority last month, with discussions centred on the outstanding 16.5 per cent fare increase scheduled for June, following delays from April 2024. Operators were urged to hold strain until then.

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