Entrepreneur Nicole McLaren Campbell among new education ministry board chairs 

Attorney-at-law Camille Facey, Dr Diana Thorburn, entrepreneur Nicole McLaren Campbell and Professor Andrew Spencer are among several new chairs appointed to boards and advisory bodies within the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information.

The Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon, made the disclosure on Wednesday during a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House. New boards are being appointed following the last September's general election.

Morris Dixon expressed appreciation to the appointees for agreeing to serve. “They have made the time, because they understand that if we get education right and the agencies of the ministry are important, we have to have them performing very well,” she said.

Some of the persons were returning chairpersons.

The minister also noted that 15 young people have so far been appointed to boards within the ministry.

“We are very happy that all of them have agreed to do this service to our country… There are a number of young people stepping up to the plate, wanting to assist us in governing our system and we have said, ‘yes… come’. They have to learn, they have to start learning from now,” she added.

The appointments:

Camile Facey, Attorney-at-Law — Chair, HEART/NSTA Trust

Dr Diana Thorburn, policy expert — Chair, Child Care and Protection Advisory Council and Child Protection and Family Services Agency Advisory Board

Stewart Jacobs, marketer — Chair, National Parenting Support Commission

Nicole McLaren Campbell, entrepreneur — Chair, Jamaica Library Service

Professor Andrew Spencer, President of the Caribbean Maritime University — Chair, National Education Trust

Rodain Richardson, Attorney-at-Law — Chair, Youth Advisory Council of Jamaica

Donahue Martin, Attorney-at-Law — presumptive Chair, Council of Community Colleges of Jamaica

Andrea White Walters, Attorney-at-Law — Chair, University Council of Jamaica

Malike Kellier, Attorney-at-Law — Vice Chair, University Council of Jamaica

Lynda Mair, Attorney-at-Law — Chair, Adoption Board

Colin Barnett, human resources professional — Chair, National Council on Technical and Vocational Education and Training Jamaica

Brian Bennett Easy, entrepreneur — Chair, Overseas Examinations Commission

Wayne Chen, entrepreneur — presumptive Chair, Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts

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