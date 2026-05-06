Correctional officer accused of assaulting inmate granted bail

Correctional Officer Mark Anderson, who is accused of assaulting an inmate at the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre, was granted bail in the sum of $200,000 with surety in the St Catherine Circuit Court on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on May 28 when the matter will again be mentioned.

Anderson is answering to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The matter was transferred from the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday.

The court was told that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had entered a voluntary bill of indictment for the matter to be transferred to the High Court.

It is alleged that the complainant was assaulted by Anderson on February 17, 2025.

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