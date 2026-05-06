Disc jockey murdered in St Ann

A disc jockey was shot and killed by unknown assailants on Clinic Street in Moneague, St Ann, on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old Jermaine Edge, otherwise called “Edgey”, a promoter and disc jockey of Tavern Hill, Guy's Hill in St Catherine.

Reports are that about 6:05 a.m., Edge was attacked and shot by armed men.

The circumstances surrounding the killing are still unclear.

Detectives assigned to the Moneague Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are investigating the incident.

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