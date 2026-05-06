NEPA issues warning after fuel from crashed tanker enters Wag Water River

Members of the public are being advised to exercise caution in using the Wag Water River following an incident in which a tanker transporting diesel fuel overturned into the ravine.

The incident occurred about 2 a.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Brandon Hill, St Andrew.

The fire department has reportedly been on the scene working to secure the fuel and ensure public safety.

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), has confirmed that some fuel has entered the Wag Water River as an oil sheen was observed close to the scene of the incident.

NEPA says it will continue to assess the situation to determine the full extent of the impact and will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

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