Man killed by police in Portmore, gun allegedly seized

The Independent Commission of Investigations has launched a probe into the fatal shooting of a man in St Catherine on Tuesday.

He has been identified as Daveion Ricardo McDonald of Newlands, Portmore, St Catherine.

Reports are that about 11:50 a.m. the police were on patrol in Portmore when they received information regarding gunmen travelling in a Toyota Probox motor car in the Cumberland area.

The team proceeded in two unmarked service vehicles to West Cumberland in Portmore where the Toyota Probox was observed.

The police team in one of the service vehicles reportedly attempted to intercept the Toyota Probox and was met with gunshots.

Cops in the second police vehicle tried to intercept the car and were also allegedly met with gunfire.

The police reportedly returned the fire and the vehicle eventually stopped.

When the police approached the vehicle they reportedly saw the driver's door open and McDonald suffering from gunshot wounds.

The police say he was found with a Taurus G3 nine-millimeter pistol affixed with a magazine containing four rounds of ammunition.

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