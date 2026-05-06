Cocaine worth more than $400M seized in St Thomas

The police in St Thomas have seized more than $400 million worth of cocaine.

Acting on intelligence on Tuesday night, the cops said they swooped down on premises in the Llandewey area where the drugs were hidden.

They say they found 23 knitted bags containing the contraband, which weighed more than 1600 pounds.

Two Jamaicans were arrested in connection with the seizure.

Their identities are being withheld by cops pending further probe.

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