Man who slapped policeman in the face fined over $500,000

A St Catherine man who pleaded guilty to slapping a policeman across the face was fined over $500,000 on Wednesday.

Fifty-year-old Rupert Thompson, of Bog Walk, St Catherine, appeared before Parish Court Judge Genetta Smikle in the St Catherine Parish Court.

He was fined $300,000 or 35 days' imprisonment for assaulting the policeman, $250,000 or 30 days for resisting arrest and $1,000 or 15 days' imprisonment for disorderly conduct.

The court was told that about 8 p.m., on Easter Monday, there was an accident along the Linstead bypass in St Catherine.

The police went to the scene and, while making enquiries, Thompson got irate and slapped a

He was arrested and charged.

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