Woodpecker Avenue residents protest dust nuisance from road work

Tension is mounting along Woodpecker Avenue in St Andrew after frustrated residents staged a roadblock on Thursday in protest of what they describe as an unbearable dust nuisance caused by stalled roadworks in the community.

The roadway, which runs off Waltham Park Road and Olympic Way, has reportedly been under repair for some time.

However, residents say the work has been halted, leaving sections of the road uncovered and creating heavy dust whenever vehicles pass through the area.

Videos and photos from the community show thick layers of dust covering trees, homes and motor vehicles.

Residents complain that the dust is affecting their health, with some reporting respiratory issues, excessive sneezing and irritation.

In protest, residents blocked sections of the roadway using debris and old motor vehicles.

Personnel from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) are currently on location and are appealing to residents to remove the roadblock and restore normality in the area.

Residents are, meanwhile, calling for the relevant authorities to either urgently complete the road rehabilitation work or implement temporary measures to reduce the dust nuisance, including regularly wetting the roadway.

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