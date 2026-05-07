MOCA looking into video threats against teachers, students at Stella Maris Prep

The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) says it is examining a threatening video targeting staff and students of Stella Maris Preparatory School in St Andrew.

"We have the report and we're looking at it," said Major Basil Jarrett, director of communications at MOCA.

The video allegedly shows a masked man armed with what appears to be a firearm making threats against teachers and other individuals associated with the institution. At least one other school is allegedly mentioned.

The school's administration confirmed it had filed a report with MOCA and the Office of the Commissioner of Police after the footage was brought to its attention.

In an email sent to parents on Thursday, Principal Sister Mary Joseph described the footage as a "chilling video" shared with the school's administration.

"At this moment, we cannot verify the authenticity of the video, it may be a scam; however, we ask that you remain calm while we work to rectify this matter with the help of the police," the principal said.

Parents were also urged not to share the video with children, in an effort to avoid panic and emotional distress among students.

The school administration said classes will continue as normal while investigations are carried out.

"We put our trust in God, that he will watch over us and protect us while the police work to resolve this matter expediently," the principal added.

andre.williams@gleanerjm.com

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