Nominations now open for WATA Hydrate to educate

Nominations are now open for WATA’s Hydrate to Educate initiative, with the 2026 programme set to invest more than $12 million in educational support and school development across Jamaica.

Hydrate to Educate will provide direct financial assistance to 30 secondary-level students, each receiving $200,000 to help with the cost of school-related expenses, such as tuition, textbooks,

transportation, and other educational needs. Fourteen schools will also benefit from grants to support campus development projects, with five schools in western parishes receiving $1 million each and an additional nine schools across the island receiving $200,000.

Through the programme, WATA continues to support students and schools in a practical way, helping families manage financial challenges while also contributing to stronger learning environments.

Student nominations are open to individuals from all parishes and may be submitted by parents, guardians, teachers, coaches, community members or others who can speak to a student’s need for support. Submissions should outline the student’s financial circumstances, personal background and how the grant would assist their educational journey.

At the institutional level, school grants will support projects focused on improving the learning environment, including infrastructure upgrades, resource development and other campus-based needs.

As part of this year’s allocation, a portion of the funding has also been directed to schools in western parishes impacted by Hurricane Melissa, supporting recovery efforts and helping affected institutions rebuild and strengthen their campuses.

Brittany Thwaites, brand manager, WATA Portfolio, Wisynco Group, said Hydrate to Educate continues to be guided by the belief that access to education should be supported at both the student and school level.

“Hydrate to Educate is rooted in the belief that every young person deserves the opportunity to pursue their education with the support they need. Each year, we see how much this assistance means to students, families and schools, and we are proud to continue expanding the programme in a way that reaches more communities across Jamaica,” Thwaites said.

Last year, Hydrate to Educate delivered more than $7 million in grants to 42 students and 14 schools islandwide, helping families prepare for the school year while supporting development projects within schools.

Nominations close on June 30, 2026.