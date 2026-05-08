Daycare operator charged after baby found with bruises, bite marks

An investigation by the Spanish Town police has resulted in the arrest and charge of a 48-year-old St Catherine woman who is accused of neglect and cruelty to a 10-month-old child.

The accused, who operates a childcare facility in Spanish Town was charged on Thursday.

She was granted station bail and is scheduled to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court on May 25.

Reports are that the victim was left at the facility operated by the accused on April 21.

When the mother collected her daughter and was later bathing her a home, bruises and bite marks were observed all over the child's body.

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