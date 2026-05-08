Repeat offender jailed for stealing copper cables

A St Catherine taxi operator who was found guilty of stealing copper cables belonging to a utility company was sentenced to 12 months in prison on Friday.

The convicted man is Dwayne Jones from Linstead.

Jones was sentenced in the St Catherine Parish Court by Acting Parish Court Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle.

After reviewing the evidence, along with the social enquiry report, the judge said a custodial sentence was appropriate.

According to the prosecution, about 2:35 a.m. on August 18, 2025, a police team was on patrol along the Linstead Bypass in St Catherine when officers observed a motor car parked along a section of the roadway with its ignition on.

The police approached the vehicle and reportedly saw Jones nearby.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and a quantity of copper wire was allegedly found inside the trunk.

Investigators further alleged that Jones attempted to bribe the officers following the discovery.

He was initially arrested and charged with unlawful possession of property.

However, the charge was later upgraded to larceny after investigators obtained a complainant’s statement linking the copper cables to a utility company.

The court also heard that Jones was a repeat offender in relation to similar offences.

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