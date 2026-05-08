Fulbright programme to equip NGOs with tools to strengthen funding 

About 60 Jamaican non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are set to receive training under the Fulbright Specialist Programme, an effort to strengthen their ability to secure funding and better communicate their impact.

The effort, a partnership between American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) and The University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona School of Business and Management’s Professional Services Unit, will culminate in an intensive in-person workshop in Kingston from May 11 to 15.

The programme targets a persistent weakness in Jamaica’s non-profit sector. Many NGOs, despite delivering essential services in vulnerable communities, struggle to secure funding, not for lack of results, but because they find it difficult to articulate their value to donors. The initiative aims to close that gap, equipping organisations with practical tools to better present outcomes, strengthen donor relationships and compete more effectively for limited funds.

The Fulbright Specialist Programme, administered by the US Department of State, pairs institutions with American experts to deliver short, high-impact assignments designed to build institutional capacity and spur innovation.

This year’s training will be led by Kevin Keenan, a Fulbright specialist and non-profit strategist with more than three decades of experience. As founder of GROW Strategies LLC, he has advised organisations worldwide on expanding reach and improving financial sustainability. His previous roles include senior positions at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the ACLU of San Diego and the Vera Institute of Justice.

“This programme is about helping organisations translate the important work they are already doing into compelling, credible narratives that resonate with funders,” said Keenan. “The ability to clearly demonstrate impact is what unlocks opportunity.”

Diane Edwards, director of the PSU at MSBM, said the initiative addresses a critical shortfall. “Too many organisations doing essential work across Jamaica are missing out on funding simply because they are not telling their story effectively. This initiative is designed to change that, equipping NGOs with the tools to compete and grow their impact.”

Executive director of AFJ, Caron Chung, framed the issue more broadly. “When NGOs are underfunded, communities feel it. Strengthening their ability to attract funding is not just an organisational issue, it is a national development priority. This initiative supports stronger, more resilient organisations that can deliver lasting impact.”

In addition to the workshop, a select group of participants will receive tailored, one-on-one coaching and strategic support. With limited spaces remaining, organisers are urging interested organisations to express interest promptly.

Caption: Fulbright specialist, Kevin Keenan.

Photo credit: Contributed