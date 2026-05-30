Kingston man freed of gun charges over identification failures

A Kingston man was acquitted in the Gun Court on Friday of wounding with intent and firearm-related charges after the complainant admitted he could not identify the alleged attacker.

Avanasha Bryan had faced counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, and wounding with intent.

He was freed after the complainant, under cross-examination by attorney-at-law Sheldon Campbell, conceded that he could not clearly identify who shot him.

Campbell submitted that since the Crown's witness of fact had failed to identify his client, Bryan was entitled to be discharged.

The judge upheld the submission and acquitted Bryan on all counts.

The Crown had alleged that around 8 p.m. on December 11, 2023, the complainant was near his gate along Third Street in Kingston when he was set upon by Bryan and another man.

The complainant said he saw the glimmer of a silver-coloured firearm, fled, heard explosions, and lost consciousness.

He said he woke up at the Kingston Public Hospital, where he was found to have sustained gunshot wounds to his back, foot, and buttocks.

The matter was reported to police, and an investigation led to Bryan's arrest and charge.

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