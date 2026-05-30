St Catherine man arrested in lottery scam raid

A 30-year-old St Catherine man was arrested during an anti-lottery scam operation in Spanish Town after police allegedly found personal information belonging to overseas residents on electronic devices seized during a search.

Reports are that about 5:30 a.m. on Friday, detectives assigned to the Anti-Lottery Scam Unit carried out operations at premises in the parish.

During a search, investigators reportedly seized an Apple MacBook.

Preliminary checks of an SD card allegedly found on the device revealed the names and personal details of overseas residents.

Investigators also reported the seizure of an iPhone 17, which is suspected to have been used to store the information.

The man was arrested on suspicion of breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) (Special Provisions) Act.

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