Police seek help to identify man killed during alleged confrontation

The St James police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a man who was fatally shot during an alleged confrontation with the police along Orange Road in Maroon Town, St James, on March 13.

Investigators believe the man may have been known by the alias ‘Simple’.

However, they say they have been unable to trace any relatives or ascertain his real name.

They are now appealing to anyone who may be able to assist in identifying him or locating his relatives to contact the Montego Bay Police at 876-953-6191, the police emergency 119 number, or the nearest police station.

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