Don Dobson | Agentic AI could be a strategic asset for sport governing bodies

Jamaica’s sport federations face a familiar reality: overwhelming workloads and too few hands. Many of these national governing bodies, which are responsible for organising and developing their sports, operate with little to no paid staff, often just one to five administrative or management personnel, and rely heavily on volunteers who cannot provide the consistency or continuity of a full‑time professional workforce.

The reality is that most governing bodies simply lack the financing to hire adequate administrative and management staff. The recent decision by the Jamaica Cricket Association to make its CEO position redundant illustrates just how severe the financial pressures have become. When one of the country’s largest and most established sports cannot sustain its chief executive role, it underscores the depth of the capacity crisis facing the wider sport system.

INTERNATIONAL SITUATION

This challenge is not unique to national governing bodies. A governance review of 29 International Olympic Committee Recognised International Federations by consultancy I Trust Sport, found that 12 of 29 had only one to three full-time staff, and three had none at all. Only five federations had ten or more staff, two of which were significantly larger than the rest. The review also found a correlation between larger staffing levels and stronger governance scores.

This is unsurprising. When administrative and operational capacity is weak, boards are often pulled into day‑to‑day management, leaving less time for strategic oversight and long‑term planning, sometimes to the detriment of good governance. Indeed, boards focusing too much on operational rather than strategic issues is recognised internationally as one of the common governance challenges facing sport organisations.

AGENTIC AI

Agentic AI offers a realistic, cost-effective way out of this predicament by offloading the operational burdens that currently consume boards and prevent them from focusing on their true governance role.

Agentic AI refers to AI systems that can plan and execute multi‑step tasks, make context‑aware decisions, and work with light human oversight while remaining accountable to organisational rules, a framing echoed by Mike Kaput, chief content officer at SmarterX. Unlike traditional AI, which waits for instructions, agentic AI goes further: it notices what needs attention, decides the next step, and acts toward a goal. Tools such as Claude Code and Claude Cowork can access files, create and edit documents, and run workflows based on the permissions you grant, allowing you to delegate work while the AI carries out tasks autonomously, with humans overseeing key points as needed.

TAKE OVER

Agentic AI can instantly take over many of the administrative and operational tasks that currently consume the limited time of volunteers and board members. It can draft letters, notices, agendas, minutes, and monthly activity summaries; maintain membership databases; respond to routine queries; and prepare policies, annual reports, board packs, and compliance trackers with a level of consistency that small organisations rarely have the capacity to produce. It can also generate grant proposals, sponsorship packages, budget templates, financial summaries, donor reports, newsletters, and talking points for media engagements, delivering the kind of professional output that would normally require multiple staff roles.

Beyond paperwork, Agentic AI can support the operational backbone of sport. It can produce event manuals, schedules, draws, checklists, press releases, and social-media content; coordinate volunteers; and manage the workflows that keep competitions running smoothly. In effect, it replaces hours of manual effort with automated, reliable execution.

For many sport governing bodies, this represents a transformative shift: AI becomes the administrative assistant, communications officer, compliance manager, and event coordinator they cannot afford to hire, freeing leadership to focus on strategy, governance, and growing the sport rather than being trapped in day-to-day operations.

DIGITAL COWORKERS

This is not about replacing people; it is about filling the administrative void that continues to undermine governance in Jamaica’s sport system. It is humans supported by a small team of digital coworkers. Boards retain judgement, oversight, ethics, strategy, and decision-making. They determine what tasks can be delegated safely, what approvals are required, how outputs are reviewed, and how accountability is maintained. AI handles the workload. Boards remain responsible for leadership.

If Jamaica’s federations adopt AI thoughtfully and deliberately map it to their organisational processes, they can professionalise operations without increasing payroll, reduce volunteer burnout, improve compliance and transparency, strengthen board effectiveness, and enhance stakeholder confidence.

Jamaica’s sport system has long been constrained by limited staffing and a heavy reliance on volunteers. Agentic AI offers a rare and realistic opportunity to change that trajectory. The moment now calls for action. Our sport federations must move quickly to equip themselves with the knowledge and skills to lead this transition, and boards should prioritise training in Agentic AI and AI governance. The organisations that embrace this shift will not only operate more effectively; they will set a new standard for governance and performance.

Don Dobson is a Chevening Scholar and sports governance specialist. Send feedback to columns@gleanerjm.com