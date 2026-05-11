A run for moms - 500 turn out for 5K in Tivoli to raise funds for facilities supporting mothers

For Alicia Robinson, the best Mother’s Day gift this year was not flowers or jewellery, but crossing the finish line of the inaugural Run For Mom 5K beside her daughter, Renee Robinson, as they made their way through and around the streets of Tivoli Gardens.

“This is what she wanted, so I was like, okay, we’re going,” Renee said with a laugh after completing the race, which took participants through sections of the west Kingston community.

The mother-daughter pair were among roughly 500 participants who turned out for the charity event, which raised funds for the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation, Victoria Jubilee Hospital and Charles Chin Loy Maternity Hospital.

For Robinson, the day carried even greater meaning as it became a family affair, with her son also joining the run.

“It was good because as a family, we could come out and support each other. I went to 3K and turned back about half a kilometre to wait on her and we walked the rest of the way,” she shared.

The event marked the first time the mother and daughter were participating in a race together, making the experience even more memorable.

Though Renee admitted the course felt “very, very long”, she proudly noted that she completed it in one hour and 10 minutes, her third race this year.

“I haven’t come last, so I feel good,” she said.

The atmosphere along the route was one of celebration and encouragement, with residents lining sections of the community to cheer participants, while capturing the moment on their phones.

"When we were walking, the community came out and dem tell wi good morning and encouraged wi. So it was a really good feeling.

“And one of the things I love the most is we also see the males coming out, not just the females,” Renee said. “And even though we are supporting mothers, we know that there are fathers out here playing both roles.”

Among the supporters was retired technician Albert Rickman, who said he joined the event to support his wife.

“It’s a very good initiative,” Rickman said. “People should come out and support it.”

Also drawing attention was Donna, a retired civil servant in her 70s, who proudly announced that she finished fifth in the event in a time of 46 minutes.

“The people were very encouraging. They cheered me on, the grandma, they loved me,” she said, adding that several spectators told her that if “grandma can do it”, they could too.

Donna, a mother of two and grandmother of three, also used the opportunity to encourage younger mothers.

“Stay strong. Mothering is difficult. It’s not as easy as it looks,” she said. “It takes a lot of time, a lot of patience, and you give up a lot. No matter what anybody says, a mother gives up a lot for her children and her family.”

For Donna, the event was especially memorable as it was her first time walking through Tivoli Gardens.

Noting that the residents were very warm and encouraging, she said, “I definitely will be doing it again. I’m sure of that.”

The event was conceptualised by Dr Loren Scott, a cardiologist, who said the initiative was designed to celebrate and invest in mothers, particularly vulnerable young mothers, on Mother’s Day.

“At the centre of communities are families, and in every family there is a mother at the cornerstone,” Scott said. “Supporting the most vulnerable amongst them is key towards building this country.”

Scott, who said he is both a product of the community and operates his office there, explained that Tivoli Gardens was deliberately chosen as the starting point because it represents resilience and the strength of families.

Asked whether he was the son of a teen mother, Scott smiled before responding: “Yes, I am. And she said that if I ever mention this at any point, to just say that she was supported by her church, North Street United Church, and that supporting the vulnerable is what makes for the future and for building this nation.”

Executive Director of the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation, Novlette Howell, described the turnout as overwhelming for an inaugural event, while expressing gratitude for the support.

“It will go a far way in helping our young girls to further their education,” Howell said, noting that the foundation’s most pressing needs include assistance with school supplies, meals and transportation for teen mothers.

She also praised the support received from title sponsor Scotiabank and other corporate partners.

“I’m really feeling good that Jamaica and Jamaicans on a whole really appreciate the mothers and the vulnerable mothers,” Howell said. “Mother’s Day is a day that we celebrate our moms and, of course, the sacrifices that mothers have made.”

Encouraging greater participation next year, she added, “The community has been really gracious and graceful, and they really have incorporated us, they really have encouraged us.

"I’m looking forward to those mothers who stayed on the sidelines to come out next year, and Jamaicans on a whole to come out and support.”

Dandie Williams of Pacers Running Club, who captured the female title in 21 minutes and 31 seconds, said that besides her love for fitness, she participated to support teen mothers.

“We know that even if you get pregnant young, life doesn’t end, and you can do so much with yourself,” Williams said. Title sponsor Scotiabank contributed $3 million towards the initiative, while FLOW Jamaica donated $1 million.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com