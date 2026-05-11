Jose Caballero | Prosperity in Latin America: A region of fragments

Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) has made real gains over recent decades in education, health, democratic governance, and poverty reduction. The region, however, remains stuck. Not because progress is absent, but because advances in some areas consistently fail to connect with advances in others. The result is a region where partial gains rarely add up to sustained improvements in living standards.

PROGRESS WITHOUT DIRECTION

A small number of countries including Chile, Costa Rica, and Uruguay, combine effective institutions, broad access to public services, and relatively strong business environments. They show that higher prosperity is achievable within the region's constraints.

But they are the exception. Most countries in the region have advanced on some fronts while stagnating on others. A country may strengthen its institutions while its business sector remains unproductive. Another may grow economically while inequality deepens. Others may expand school enrolment while education quality remains poor. Gains exist, but they do not connect.

A smaller group of countries faces constraints across multiple dimensions simultaneously. In these cases, isolated improvements such as a year of stronger growth, and a new anti-corruption law, do not alter the broader picture. Weaknesses in other areas remain too deeply entrenched.

GROWTH THAT DOES NOT TRANSFORM

LAC has experienced periods of genuine economic expansion. The commodity boom of the 2000s lifted millions out of poverty and expanded the middle class. However, when global prices fell, much of that progress proved fragile. The region has grown more slowly than most of the developing world for over a decade. Current projections place average annual growth at around two per cent too low to close the gap with more advanced economies or to generate the investment needed for better public services.

The deeper issue is what drives that growth. Much of the region depends heavily on exporting raw materials including oil, minerals and agricultural commodities. This creates vulnerability to global price shifts. It also limits the kind of productive transformation that generates better jobs and higher living standards over time.

Companies in the region invest less than 0.5 per cent of GDP in research and development, far below East Asian or advanced economy levels. Innovation remains concentrated in a small number of large firms. Most businesses, particularly smaller companies, operate with limited technology, restricted access to finance, and weak links to global markets.

DEMOCRACY WITHOUT DELIVERY

The region is formally one of the most democratic regions in the world. Elections are held regularly and formal institutions are in place across almost every country. What varies enormously is whether those institutions deliver in practice.

Across much of the region, rule of law is applied inconsistently. Most LAC countries score below levels predicted by their income in relevant indicators. Corruption remains widespread. Judicial systems are slow and frequently politicised. In several countries, the situation has deteriorated since 2016.

These weaknesses have direct economic consequences. When contracts are not reliably enforced, when regulations are applied arbitrarily, or when public investment is diverted through corrupt networks, the incentive to invest, hire, and innovate weakens. Governance failures quietly constrain the economic conditions that prosperity requires.

A particular concern is the growing concentration of executive power in several countries. Democratic elections coexist with weakened oversight institutions, pressured judiciaries, and politicised public administrations. Declining trust in political parties is a regional trend. Support for candidates promising security and order over institutional restraint has grown in recent electoral cycles.

AN UNEQUAL SHARE OF PROGRESS

The region has expanded access to education and healthcare significantly since the 1990s. Extreme poverty has fallen and life expectancy has risen. These are genuine achievements.

Nevertheless, LAC remains the most unequal region in the world. The wealthiest 10% capture more than a third of total income. The poorest 10% receive less than 2%. Such a gap shapes how economies function. It constrains domestic demand, limits social mobility, and reduces the productivity of the workforce.

Education illustrates the problem clearly. Despite near-universal primary enrolment, learning outcomes remain well below what income levels would predict. LAC students consistently score among the lowest globally in mathematics and reading assessments. Students from lower-income households face the largest gaps, with consequences for productivity and opportunity that compound over time.

Digital access adds another layer of exclusion. Around three quarters of the population uses the internet, but connectivity remains limited in rural areas and among lower-income households. Unequal digital participation reinforces broader social and economic disparities.

When progress fails to add up

Latin America and the Caribbean's gains have been real but disconnected. Stronger institutions have not always produced more productive firms. Economic growth has not consistently translated into social inclusion. Improvements in education systems have expanded access but not reliably improved quality.

The region has significant assets such as natural resources, a young population in many countries, expanding digital infrastructure, and places of excellence in business, science, and public administration. Converting those assets into broad-based prosperity requires progress across economic, institutional, and social dimensions to advance together. Across much of the region, that has yet to happen.

José Caballero is Senior Economist at the IMD World Competitiveness Center. This article draws on findings from the IMD World Competitiveness Center's Latin America and Caribbean Prosperity Ratings 2026. Courtesy: Latinoamérica21