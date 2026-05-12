Supermarket robbed, women assaulted in St Mary

The St Mary Police are investigating a case of robbery with aggravation, burglary, and unlawful wounding following an incident at a supermarket along Stennett Street, Port Maria, Tuesday morning.



According to a police report, sometime between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. four masked men gained entry to the establishment by removing concrete, which secured a metal grille to the building.



Police sources said the business, which is operated by foreign nationals of Chinese descent, was at the time occupied by two women who were in their living quarters upstairs.



The report stated that after gaining entry, the intruders demanded cash and physically assaulted the women, who sustained facial injuries during the ordeal.

The victims were then forced downstairs where the supermarket was opened and it was ransacked by the perpetrators, who were searching for cash.



It is understood that an undetermined sum of money was stolen before the men fled the scene.



“The injured women were transported to the Port Maria Hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, “stated Commanding Officer for the St Mary police division, Superintendent Anthony Wallace.



“We are appealing to anyone with information that may assist investigators to contact the Port Maria Criminal Investigation Branch at 876-333-9530 or 876-994-4222. Persons may also contact Crime Stop at 311. We remain committed to pursuing those responsible and ensuring the safety and security of all residents and business operators within the parish," Wallace said.



Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

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