Trelawny man arrested after more than $12M allegedly found at his home

A man was arrested by the police in Trelawny on Tuesday after cash totaling over $12 million and a small quantity of ganja were allegedly found at his home in the community of Clark’s Town, law enforcement sources have disclosed.

The police also seized US$3,000, according to sources.

The man’s name has not been released because no charges have been filed against him.

Donnovan Collins, the attorney representing the detainee, said he expects that his client will be interviewed by investigators on Wednesday.

“The police know that they must comply with the Bail Act, which sets out the time persons are to remain in custody before being offered bail,” Collins told The Gleaner.

The cash and the drugs were reportedly seized during an early morning intelligence-led operation, law enforcement sources revealed.



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