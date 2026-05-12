KSAMC allocates $10 million to improve access for persons with disabilities

Approximately $10 million from signage-related revenue has been allocated to the repair of sidewalks and related accessibility improvement for persons with disabilities.

Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, made the announcement at Tuesday’s meeting of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), at its downtown offices in Kingston.

“I am pleased to announce that a portion of the revenues generated through the signage regularisation and enforcement activities is now being directed to improve accessibility infrastructure across the municipality,” he said.

The initiative will commence in Papine in Kingston and will extend to select areas across the KSAMC.

Mayor Swaby said the initiative follows a series of previous discussions and engagement between the KSAMC and the University of the West Indies (UWI) Centre of Disability Studies regarding the need to strengthen accessibility and improve the accessibility of persons with disabilities within the municipality.

In collaboration with the UWI Centre for Disability Studies, the KSAMC will facilitate improved accessibility with aids such as ramps, even paved surfaces and other accessibility measures in areas heavily traversed by persons with disabilities.

“This will not be a one-time intervention. Each year, the Corporation intends to make allocation towards improving accessibility and strengthening inclusive public infrastructure across Kingston and St. Andrew,” he pledged.

-JIS News

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