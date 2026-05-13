17-y-o Antonio Wallace impresses in bodybuilding debut 

At just 17 years old, Antonio Wallace stepped boldly onto the bodybuilding stage for the very first time and made an impressive debut. The Ardenne High School grade-11 student, who resides in Portmore, emerged as the youngest competitor in this year’s Jamaica Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (JABBFA) Novice and Junior Championships, held on April 25 at the Courtleigh Auditorium.

Despite competing against older, more experienced athletes and without guidance from coaches leading up to competition day, Wallace held his own, placing second in the Men’s Physique Juniors and fifth in the Men’s Physique Most Muscular categories.

For many first-time competitors, simply stepping on stage is an achievement. But for Wallace, he entered with a champion’s mindset.

“I had no training coach at all, [I] just had a session for posing with Stacy-Ann [Spence]. I entered the competition with confidence in God and in myself, with the expectation of coming out on top,” he told Lifestyle. “I tried my best, and I was close, so there’s always room for improvement.”

That confidence showed in the way he carried himself on stage, with poise beyond his years. His placing also highlighted his potential in Jamaica’s bodybuilding scene, despite entering the competition with little guidance.

Wallace’s bodybuilding journey began unexpectedly. What started as a simple challenge from his father soon became a lifestyle.

He recalled wanting a Nintendo Switch when his father told him he would get it if he committed to doing push-ups and sit-ups for a few months. Wallace accepted the challenge, but what began as motivation for a gaming console quickly grew into something more.

“After that, I just started to do it for myself, to better me and develop the best version of myself [for] my future family,” he said.

That mindset of self-improvement has taken him from home workouts to the stage at a national competition. While many teenagers spend weekends focused on entertainment and social life, Wallace chose discipline and consistency. He has been training for six years and has coached himself throughout that time.

The toughest part of competition prep, however, was not the workouts or diet, but mastering the art of posing. He credited posing coach Spence for helping him refine his presentation and showcase his physique effectively.

“She (Spence) allowed me to be able to pose better and show my muscles [correctly]. When it comes to men's physique, they're looking for a specific muscle group, so honestly, the posing was the most difficult for me,” he added.

Backstage, before stepping in front of the judges for the first time, Wallace leaned on his faith.

“Any doubt that I had, I just gave it to the Lord,” he shared. “This is me; this is where I show who I am. This is where confidence matters. And I stepped on stage, and I gave it my all.”

That calmness under pressure helped him deliver a memorable debut performance.

Watching from the audience was his mother, Sherene McPherson Chin, who has supported Wallace every step of the way.

“I [am] very supportive [of his journey]; I have seen him grow over the years [particularly] in training himself from a young age,” she said. “He has never had a trainer, and in anything he does, I try to support him as best as I can.” She also shared that she is incredibly proud of his discipline, work ethic, and stage performance.

“He performed to the best of his ability. I couldn’t have asked for more. My son goes for what he wants, and I am very proud of him. I think he did very well,” McPherson Chin said of her son’s performance throughout the competitions.

Wallace already has his eyes set on the future. Next up is a powerlifting meet, continued development, and a return to the bodybuilding stage next year, stronger than ever. He also hopes to secure sponsorship support as he continues his journey, noting that the costs of gym memberships, supplements, and competition preparation are high.

With ambitions in bodybuilding, powerlifting, and martial arts, Wallace is not limiting himself. Instead, he is determined to excel in every arena he enters.

lifestyle@gleanerjm.com

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17-year-old Antonio Wallace placed second in the recently held Men’s Physique Juniors and fifth in Men’s Physique Most Muscular at the JABBFA Novice and Junior Championships, where he was the youngest competitor.

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Antonio Wallace’s bodybuilding journey began with a challenge from his father and evolved into years of discipline and self-training.

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Wallace is already focused on the next chapter of his athletic journey, including powerlifting and martial arts.