Hello Mi Neighbour | Be at peace with yourself

Mental/emotional issues, homicides, suicides, divorces, fights, quarrels other social problems across the globe are clear indications that our planet has become devoid of personal peace. Human beings are usually at their best whenever personal peace is intact.

Peace is powerful — receive it, make it, facilitate it, keep it, and yet share it. Peace is described as a “potent, proactive force capable of fostering prosperity, overcoming chaos, and safeguarding mental and spiritual well-being”. As a state of being, peace is a profound, internal sense of calm, harmony, and emotional stability, independent of external circumstances. It is an enduring state of tranquillity. It serves as a sustainable, divine strength which allows individuals to

navigate adversity with ease, ultimately acting as a powerful tool to manage and advance change.

That’s more than a mouthful eenh?

Peace is often viewed as a divine gift, providing hope and courage, and is essential for experiencing true wholeness. Peace puts people in a position of power that allows them to face life's storms without breaking, or even becoming annoyed. Peace rids stressors of the ability to control our lives. Sounds exciting! And you need not expend a single dime to experience this peace. The person who is at peace becomes an effective change agent - transforming chaos into calmness.

Working as a weapon that disarms anger and quells quarrels during a family disagreement, peace will save a bitter divorce and even life and property. You see, this state of mind empowers individuals to take control of their reactions, leading to better decision-making and promoting a life of purpose and balance, even when facing significant challenges. Without peace of mind, all our fulfilled dreams may only lead to misery. As a natural progression, the more progress, the more misery and frustration if personal peace is not a part of the equation.

To cultivate peace, they say, one should

● focus on faith and trust

● establish boundaries to manage interruptions and avoid unnecessary stress.

● practise gratitude, considered as a ‘shortcut’ to inner calm and happiness

● take control of your emotional state

But, everyone knows that is easier said than done! Don’t give up, though. You need peace.

Repeating for emphasis, peace of mind is a deliberate, internal state of calm, contentment, and emotional stability maintained, despite external stressors. It represents an absence of mental anxiety and a conscious choice to live with purpose and integrity. Cultivating this state involves mindfulness, acceptance, letting go of control, and living in alignment with your good values. And don’t forget to pray!

For years, the family home was tense. Daughter and her father had not had a conversation since a big argument over her career choices a few years back. Dad was stubborn and easily angered, while his daughter mastered the art of silent treatment. The rest of the family walked on eggshells especially at family gatherings. Wow! The shift came when she encountered a personal crisis that led her to seek counselling. Internal peace, rather than controlling her environment, was now more important to her. No longer was she interested in winning arguments that could rob her of her peace.

Rather than sending defensive texts, she started to send thoughtful, short notes to her father about fond memories.

When they finally got to talking, she apologised for what happened in the past and told her dad how much she loved him. "Soft answer turns away his wrath” was now their new mantra. The daughter’s calm demeanour signalled she was no longer a threat to him, nor a victim of his. She became a ‘safe harbour’ rather than another storm. Reactions to provocations, and anxieties subsided as trust began to grow again. The peace she carried in her own heart began to overflow, changing the atmosphere of the entire family. The rest of the family, seeing this new dynamic, began to reconnect, feeling safe enough to visit again. The family was not restored in a day, but, through months of consistent, peaceful interaction, the rift healed. The lesson? It only takes one person to start the reconciliation process by recognising that peace is better than winning. In fact, peace makes winners of us all.

Be at peace with yourself, your neighbour and your Maker and you would’ve experienced your greatest achievement "Grace and peace to you from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ" the Originator of peace

KINDLY HELP A NEIGHBOUR WITH ONE OF THE FOLLOWING

1. Stove

2. Refrigerator

3. Bed

4. Food

5. Help with medication

6. Financial assistance to start a little business.

To help, please call Silton Townsend @ 876 649-9636/876 884-3866 or deposit in acct #351 044 276 NCB. Alternatively, send donations to Hello Neighbour C/o 53 Half-Way Tree Road, Kingston 10; Paypal/credit card: email: zicron22@yahoo.com. Contact email: helloneighbour@yahoo.com. Visit hellomineighbourja.blogspot.com. Mr Silton Townsend exclusively manages the collections and distributions mentioned in this column and is neither an employee nor agent of The Gleaner.