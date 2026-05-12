Jamaicans in diaspora see ‘interesting’ years ahead with nomination of new ambassador to island

Politician and former news anchor Kari Lake has been nominated by President Donald Trump to be the new United States (US) ambassador to Jamaica.

The White House made the announcement yesterday.

She will have to face Senate confirmation before she can take up her post as ambassador.

When The Gleaner spoke with Jamaicans in the diaspora about the new ambassadorial appointment, they were guarded in their response to her nomination.

Dr Rupert Green, a supporter of the Republican Party, told The Gleaner that he believes the president is doing her a favour with the nomination.

“It will be interesting to see how she fits into her role, if and when she is confirmed by the Senate,” he said.

Irwine Clare, a community leader, told The Gleaner that Jamaica is in for interesting times for the next two years if the nomination goes through.

“Unlike other appointments who brought specific skills to the position, whether as businesspeople or former elected officials, I don’t know what value Lake brings to the position,” he said.

Clare said he wonders what her mandate will be, and questioned if she will be tasked with monitoring Jamaican affairs and activities.

“Knowing her background and the person she is, Jamaica will be in for an interesting two years,” he said.

Scherie Murray, New York GOP state committeewoman for the 9th Assembly district, said she believes Lake to be a very capable person and will no doubt see that the mandate of the administration will be carried out.

“I have no doubt that she will be confirmed to the position, as she has been a staunch ally of the administration and will carry out the objectives of the administration,” she said.

Dr Allan Cunningham said he did not know too much about Lake, but as with ambassadors in the past Jamaica will welcome her.

“We need to maintain our relationship with the United States, especially our trade agreements, and so we look forward to working with her,” he said.

Winston Tucker, attorney, said that with her nomination, Jamaica can expect a Trumpian response to everything.

“Hopefully, the Jamaican Government is too steeped in the country’s democratic traditions to allow anything to detail the country,” he said.

Tucker said that Lake’s appointment is not helpful to Jamaica.

Lake is a two-time political candidate for Arizona.

She first ran for governor of Arizona and lost, and later ran for the US Senate. She has not conceded defeat in either election.

According to the Associated Press and other news outlets, Lake has been involved in a number of election-related lawsuits arising from her run for the various offices.

Prior to her appointment as ambassador to Jamaica, she was chosen by Trump to lead an agency that oversees Voice of America and other media services such as Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. During her tenure she terminated contracts and laid off most of the employees of Voice of America.

However, a federal judge ruled in March this year that she lacked the legal authority to dismantle the institution.

Her appointment comes almost two years after the post of US ambassador to Jamaica became vacant. The previous ambassador, N. Nick Perry, stepped down from the post following the swearing-in of Trump after the latter won the 2024 presidential elections.

Perry was appointed by US President Joe Biden.

editorial@gleanerjm.com