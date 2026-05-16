Project STAR honours five Salt Spring community champions

Five residents of Salt Spring have been recognised by Project STAR as community champions, honoured for their consistent volunteerism, leadership and commitment to community development.

The awards were presented during a recent town hall meeting hosted by Project STAR at the Salt Spring New Testament Church. The recipients, Travis Cooke, Oraine Lawson, Barbara Beadle, Ann-Marie Douglas and Sherri-Kay Morris, were recognised for their contributions across youth mentorship, community mobilisation, communications and entrepreneurship.

Barbara Beadle, a long-standing community volunteer and assistant public relations officer with the Salt Spring Community Development Commission (CDC), was commended for her unwavering support of the initiative. Project STAR noted that Beadle consistently lends her presence, energy and encouragement wherever needed.

Reacting to the recognition, Beadle said she was surprised but grateful. “I am well elated. I appreciate it. I wasn’t looking for it,” she said, noting that she has supported various community groups over the years and has been involved with Project STAR since its launch in the community in 2024.

She added that she often assists the team in connecting with residents across the community, from youths to senior citizens, and expressed hope that the programme’s impact will continue beyond its lifespan.

“What we’ll do, we’ll try and see if we can continue and keep doing what they left with us,” she said.

Ann Marie Douglas, affectionately known as ‘Ms Chin’, was recognised for her grassroots mobilisation efforts, encouraging residents to participate in programmes aimed at strengthening families and expanding employment opportunities. “Well, I feel good,” she said in response to the honour.

Sherri-Kay Morris, chief public relations officer for the Salt Spring CDC, was lauded for keeping residents informed and engaged, ensuring effective communication throughout the community. She described herself as feeling “elated and excited", noting that community work often goes unrecognised.

“They came in, they promised, they delivered, and they even added topping to the cake,” Morris said, commending Project STAR’s delivery and responsiveness. She added that the initiative stood out because it engaged residents early and designed programmes for seniors, children and youths based on community input.

Travis Cooke was recognised for his commitment to youth development through the Kicking Forward Football Programme, using sport as a platform to mentor and guide young people. Project STAR highlighted his recent support during a Community Tournament trip to May Pen, where he volunteered transportation for participants at no cost, even covering toll expenses to ensure, in keeping with the programme’s motto, that ‘Everybody Fahwud’.

Oraine Lawson was described as a key community gatekeeper in the Melbourne area of Salt Spring. A beneficiary of the programme’s nano-grants initiative, Lawson has expanded his business and now encourages fellow residents, particularly entrepreneurs, to access the opportunities offered by Project STAR.

Saffrey Brown, project director at Project STAR, praised the awardees for their impact on the community. “I commend each of this year’s community champion awardees for the consistent service, leadership and care you demonstrate every day. Your example strengthens Salt Spring and inspires others to step forward. Thank you for helping to ensure that everybody fahwud," she said.