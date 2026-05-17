Kingston man electrocuted while picking breadfruit

A 33-year-old man died from suspected electrocution while picking breadfruit in Pink Lane, Kingston on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Damani Stewart, a labourer of Pink Lane.

Police reports are that about 1:30 p.m. Stewart was picking breadfruit from a tree when the stick he was using got entangled with live wires and he suffered electrical shocks.

He was taken the Kingston Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Denham Town police have launched an investigation.

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