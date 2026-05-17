‘Parliament has tied the hands of Justice’ - Samuels calls for GG to pardon producer in imitation firearm case

Senior attorney Bert Samuels is calling for urgent intervention by the State following the sentencing of music producer Ewan Pryce, arguing that Jamaica’s firearms legislation has resulted in a “travesty of justice.”

Pryce, 47, was sentenced on Friday to 15 years' imprisonment for possession of prohibited weapons and life imprisonment for stockpiling firearms, according to a report published today by The Sunday Gleaner.

The case stems from the discovery of eight imitation firearms reportedly linked to Pryce, who was described as a music producer.

The matter sparked widespread debate regarding the fact that Jamaica’s Firearms Act treats imitation guns the same as real illegal firearms, carrying mandatory minimum sentences of 15 years.

The story also triggered discussion within the entertainment industry, with producers and directors warning that replica weapons commonly used in music videos and film productions could expose creatives to severe criminal penalties.

Reacting to the story 'Fake guns, real time' in The Sunday Gleaner, Samuels criticised lawmakers for passing legislation that imposes mandatory minimum sentences for imitation firearms.

“I’m deeply troubled by the fact that Parliament could have ever imagined passing a law where an imitation firearm carries a minimum sentence of 15 years,” Samuels said.

The attorney argued that Parliament overstepped its role by imposing rigid mandatory sentences that remove judicial discretion.

“What has happened is that this man has been sentenced by Parliament, not by a judge,” Samuels said. “Parliament has tied the hands of justice.”

He also referenced comments by National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang indicating that amendments to the Firearms Act are being considered, but argued that the damage has already been done.

Samuels suggested that Pryce, whom he described as an entertainment producer using imitation firearms as props in music videos, should receive intervention from the State.

“We ask the minister to intervene. We also ask the Governor-General (GG) to pardon this man,” Samuels said.

The senior counsel further warned that imprisoning young men for lengthy periods over imitation firearms could worsen criminal behaviour instead of rehabilitating offenders.

“To put away a young man for a toy gun for 15 years to go into the prison system and become a graduate of crime, this is awful,” he said.

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