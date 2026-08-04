Jamaica, Ghana eye direct flights, expanded trade

Jamaica and Ghana have signalled their intent to expand bilateral agreements in trade, exchange of skilled workers, defence cooperation and travel.

President of Ghana John Mahama has pledged to push for the export of goods, duty-free, between the African continent and the Caribbean Community.

Mahama, who is on a four-day state visit to Jamaica, told journalists at a press conference at Jamaica House, St Andrew, on Monday, that when he assumes the chairmanship of the African Union next year, the forging of greater trade ties between Africa and the Caribbean would be high on his agenda.

The bringing together of Ghanaian and Jamaican business people to increase trade between both countries was discussed yesterday by Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness and Mahama.

OPPORTUNITY AHEAD

The Ghanaian president said Jamaican businesses would be briefed about the business prospects that are available in Ghana for which they can take advantage.

“It gives them an opportunity to reach the rest of Africa. Because of the African continental free trade area, you are able to produce or manufacture in one country and export to the other 54 countries that create a market of 1.4 billion people with a GDP of almost US$3 trillion,” he said.

On the other hand, he said investors from Ghana could get an opportunity to explore investments in Jamaica in real estate and construction, and manufacturing, among other areas.

On the legislative front, the Ghanaian leader said his country was taking steps to activate the bilateral air services agreement between the two countries.

“It is currently before our parliament and we will fast-track it so that it becomes operational,” he said, noting that when complete, national carriers or third-party airlines can have direct flights from Accra, the capital of Ghana, to Montego Bay in St James.

In his remarks, Holness said Jamaica and the Republic of Ghana have deepened relations to include cooperation in health, tourism, education and air services.

He said Jamaica signed an agreement to recruit health professionals from the West African country and a memorandum of understanding on defence cooperation.

The head of government said the health cooperation agreement was already reaping benefits with the anticipated arrivals of nurses to support Jamaica’s healthcare system.

As the country seeks to strengthen its investment ties with Ghana, which forms part of a broader engagement with continental Africa, Holness said the virtual investment and new market ministerial business mission, which was held last month, had connected many Jamaican companies and their counterparts in the republic.

“We are seeing results in areas of logistics, tourism, hospitality, agro-processing, information communication technology, financial technology, and the creative industries,” Holness said.

The Ghanaian president will today address a special joint session of the Houses of Parliament at George William Gordon House. He is expected to share his vision for a stronger Africa-Caribbean partnership.

edtiorial@gleanerjm.com