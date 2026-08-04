Inaugural Jamaica Day Parade reimagined ahead of Saturday’s staging in Brooklyn

NEW YORK:

What was originally announced as the first Jamaica Day Parade in Brooklyn on Saturday, August 8, has now been reimagined as a Diaspora Road March and Cultural Festival.

Billed as ‘Jamaica Rising Day’, the organisers have announced that the event has been reimagined as the staging of the Jamaica Rising Diaspora Road March and Cultural Festival 2026, a community-centred cultural celebration designed to unite the Jamaican diaspora, while building momentum towards Jamaica’s historic 65th anniversary of Independence in 2027.

Originally envisioned as a large-scale parade production, the organisers have strategically repositioned the 2026 staging as “the Foundational Diaspora March leading into Jamaica 65 in 2027”, according to the organisers.

They said that the revised presentation preserves the energy, visibility, and cultural pride of a traditional Caribbean road experience, while emphasising grassroots participation, community representation, and diaspora unity.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 8, beginning at Flatbush Avenue and Church Avenue (Bob Marley Boulevard) and culminating with a Street Festival and Dance Experience at Ronald McNair Park in Brooklyn.

This year’s presentation, they said, will feature three signature county floats representing Jamaica’s historic counties – Cornwall, Middlesex, and Surrey.

They said that each float will be accompanied by alumni associations, cultural organisations, professional groups, and diaspora groups aligned by county heritage and parish representation.

The road march will culminate in a vibrant street festival featuring music, food, cultural showcases, entertainment, and community engagement opportunities reflective of authentic Jamaican culture. The grand marshals will be Nadine Sutherland and Yvette Clarke.

The organisers are anticipating 1,000 participants and supporters for the 2026 staging while laying the operational, promotional, and partnership foundation for a significantly expanded global celebration in 2027, when Jamaica turns 65.

The Jamaica Rising Day Parade organisation said that the landmark parade was originally conceived to bring together Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica from across New York, the wider United States, and around the world for an unforgettable day of pride, unity, culture, and celebration.

editorial@gleanerjm.com