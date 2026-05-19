Immigration Corner | Can a minor born in the UK claim British citizenship?

Dear Mr Bassie,

I would like to know if someone under 18 years old and born in the United Kingdom can claim British citizenship. I hope you can shed some light on this for me.

B.F.

Dear B.F.,

Persons who are under 18 years old can register to become a British citizen if one of their parents considered the United Kingdom (UK) as their home and did any of the following after they were born:

became a British citizen

obtained indefinite leave to remain in the UK

obtained ‘settled status’. This is also known as ‘indefinite leave to remain under the European Union (EU) Settlement Scheme’.

obtained indefinite leave to enter the UK

obtained permanent residence status

Just to be clear, persons must have been born in the UK and be under 18 when they apply to become a British citizen.

Fees

It should be noted that it costs £1,000 to apply. As previously stated, those persons who turn 18 years old during the application process will need to pay £130 for their citizenship ceremony.

Persons may be able to apply for a fee waiver if they are under 18 and cannot afford to pay the application fee.

Applying

It is advisable that potential applicants read the guidance to check that they can apply before applying.

If eligible, applicants should fill in the form online. They will be asked to make an appointment at a UK Visa and Citizenship Application Services (UKVCAS) service point to provide their biometric information, which is their fingerprints and a photograph.

Please note that applicants do not need to send their documents anywhere. They can either upload copies into the online service or have them scanned at their UKVCAS appointment. Persons can also apply by post.

If applying from the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man or a British overseas territory and living over there, those persons have to apply in person or by post instead. It is advisable to check what to do with the governor’s office. Persons will be told how to provide your biometric information and supporting documents when applying.

Applicants can get help with completing the online form if they do not feel confident using a computer or mobile device and/or do not have Internet access. Please be aware that persons can only use this service if they are applying from within the UK. Just for clarity, please note that persons cannot get immigration advice through this service.

I hope this helps.

John S. Bassie

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court appointed mediator, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, the global president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com