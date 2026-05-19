Stony Hill woman charged for allegedly stealing millions from her job

A 52-year-old woman who worked as an assistant manager at a St Andrew business establishment has been charged by the police for allegedly stealing $3.5 million from her job and failing to pay back the money.

Charged with larceny as a servant and obtaining credit by fraud is Mischel Howard of Stony Hill, St Andrew.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that the owner of the establishment discovered multiple discrepancies in the company’s accounts.

According to the police, Howard admitted to stealing approximately $3.5 million.

It is further alleged that the owner later made arrangements for Howard to repay the money; however, she reportedly refused.

A report was subsequently made to the police, and Howard was taken into custody and charged following a question-and-answer session conducted in the presence of her attorney.

She is scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday, June 18.

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