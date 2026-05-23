Investigators assigned to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) were up to last night probing the fatal shooting of an alleged gunman who reportedly shot and killed the manager of the Papine Market in St Andrew on Friday afternoon.

The market manager has been identified as Colleen Bernard, an employee of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC).

Reports are that sometime after 3:30 p.m., Bernard was inside the Papine Market when she was attacked and shot by the gunman.

The incident sent patrons, vendors and commuters in the busy commercial district scampering for cover as the shots rang out.

The Gleaner understands that vendors and bystanders wept openly as the woman’s body lay inside the market with a bloody wound to her head.

Vendors also expressed security concerns.

The Gleaner understands that while the assailant was attempting to flee the scene, a policeman in the area who had heard the loud explosions observed a man running from the market with a firearm in his hand.

A chase reportedly ensued, leading to a running gun battle between the policeman and the alleged gunman along sections of Old Hope Road.

During the confrontation, the alleged attacker was shot in the vicinity of Hope Gardens, triggering a major police response.

The area surrounding Old Hope Road, the Papine Market and the entrance to Hope Gardens was subsequently cordoned off, resulting in heavy traffic congestion and long delays for motorists traversing the corridor during the evening rush hour.

A firearm was reportedly seized at the scene by investigators.

Both Bernard and the wounded gunman were transported to the University Hospital of the West Indies, where she was pronounced dead and, up to press time, the gunman, who was gasping for life on arrival at Accident and Emergency, was still in the operating theatre.

The deadly incident has sent shock waves across the Papine community and among vendors and stakeholders connected to the market, with several persons expressing concern about the brazen nature of the attack in a busy public space.

The St Andrew Central police are continuing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

According to statistics from the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the St Andrew Central Police Division recorded 14 murders up to May 16 this year, one less than the 15 murders recorded during the corresponding period last year.

The figures represent a seven per cent reduction in murders year-to-date within the division.

Meanwhile, figures from INDECOM indicate that, as at May 22, there were 133 fatalities involving members of the security forces since the start of the year.

Of that number, 18 fatalities were recorded during the month of May.

andre.williams@gleanerjm.com