St James carpenter charged for allegedly using relative’s US$10,000 to build house

A St James man has been charged with fraudulent conversion after allegedly using money entrusted to him by a relative for personal expenses and the construction of a house.

Charged is 30-year-old Jordan Ricketts, a carpenter of Over River.

The police report that between July and August 2024, a man entrusted Ricketts, who is his relative, with US$10,000 for safekeeping.

The complainant and his wife had reportedly planned to use the money while vacationing in Jamaica.

However, when the man returned to the island in April 2026 and requested the funds, Ricketts was allegedly unable to repay the money.

Investigations later reportedly revealed that the accused had used the funds for personal expenses and to construct a one-bedroom house in St James.

A report was subsequently made to the police.

Ricketts later turned himself in to investigators and was formally charged with fraudulent conversion.

His court date is being finalised.